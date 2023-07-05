Bandi Sanjay meets Railway Minister

July 05, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at Delhi to request him to consider constructing a railway line from Kazipet to Karimnagar. The Railway Minister was said to have assured him to have a relook at the detailed project report and take necessary steps to take up the proposed line.

Both leaders were said to have discussed the coming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Warangal to lay the foundation stone for the periodic overhaul and wagon manufacturing facility there.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, who had completed three years as Telangana party president in March, and was maintaining a low profile ever since reports of his being replaced surfaced had earlier tweeted thanking the party leadership for giving him the ‘big’ opportunity to lead and “hoped “ he had lived up to the expectations.

The Karimnagar MP also thanked the cadre for their support during his agitations against the KCR Government despite “attacks and arrests”. He looked forward to working with his successor and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, he tweeted. Within three hours, 6.50 lakh had seen the post, said party sources.

While many leaders hailed the leadership tenure of Mr. Sanjay Kumar, former MP and actress Vijayashanti issued a statement expressing the hope that the central leadership would give a bigger responsibility for him.