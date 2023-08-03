Bandi Sanjay meets Nadda

August 03, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

HYDERABAD

Newly appointed BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay met party chief J. P. Nadda in New Delhi today.

Mr. Sanjay thanked the party president for reposing faith in him and assigning him an important task as the party’s general secretary. He along with another general secretary Radhamohan Agrawal met the party chief.

The Karimnagar MP told Mr. Nadda that the party would win its third term at the Centre and expressed his willingness to take up any responsibility given to him.

Mr. Sanjay would be arriving in Hyderabad on Friday for the first time after assuming charge of the new post. The party leaders are planning a rousing welcome for him from the RGIA., Shamshabad. On Friday, he will perform puja in the office allotted to him in the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, and leave for Hyderabad.

After a rally, he would address party meeting at a function hall in Shamshabad.