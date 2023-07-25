ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay meets Amit Shah

July 25, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ex-Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s chambers in Parliament House on Monday. It is the first meeting of the leaders after Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy replaced Mr.Sanjay Kumar as the State party chief and former Minister Eatala Rajender was appointed as election campaign chairman.

Party sources informed that Mr.Shah appreciated the work done by Mr.Sanjay KUmar during his tenure as the party president and advised him to work along with Mr.Kishan Reddy to steer the party to victory in the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly.

