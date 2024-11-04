Bandi Sanjay launches boat service to hillock temple in Rajanna Sircilla district

A boat service has been introduced for the benefit of devotees visiting Sri Dattatreya Swamy temple atop a hillock in the backwaters of the Mid-Manair Dam (MMD) at Varadavelli in Boinpalli mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched the boat service at Varadavelli, which is a submerged village in the backwaters of the MMD, on Monday.

He reached the hill shrine on the newly launched boat and offered prayers at the temple. Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and others accompanied him.

The boat service has been a long-standing demand of residents of the surrounding villages and in particular of devotees to reach the hill shrine in a hassle-free manner. The temple draws devotees from far and wide.

