Bandi Sanjay Kumar will stay as TS president: N. Indrasena Reddy

June 12, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior BJP leader and former MLA N. Indrasena Reddy asserted on Monday that there was no move to change the Telangana State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from his post. “He is the party president and is going to remain the chief till the elections. Let there be no doubt about it,” he told a press conference at the party office.

Interestingly, earlier in the day Secunderabad MP and Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy refused to respond to questions posed about the ongoing leadership tussle. “Thank You. ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” was all he said, when he was questioned. The Minister chose the party office to talk about the remaining schedule of the G-20 meetings in the twin cities and across the country.

