Bandi Sanjay Kumar to protest against TSPSC paper leak today

March 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will take up a protest demanding a sitting High Court judge probe into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak and in support of the “disappointed” job aspirants along with senior leaders at the state office from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m on Friday. He will first go to the Gun Park to pay his tributes at the Martyrs Memorial before taking up the protest, said the party on Thursday.

The other demands are dismissal of Minister K.T. Rama Rao from the State Cabinet, total revamp of the TSPSC with resignation of the chairman and other members of the body immediately, holding remaining exams as per schedule and payment of ₹1 lakh compensation to affected youngsters preparing for the notifications as they had spent money for coaching and hostels.

A special task force meeting presided over by Mr. Sanjay Kumar met at the state office to discuss the issue and has decided upon the action plan.

It accused the government of ignoring the Centre’s Act to have a third party security audit for all IT wings and websites with not a single department bothering to obtain the certificate. The TSPSC paper leak along with Dharani registration portal scam, fake certificates unearthed in GHMC, fraudulent transactions in the Stamps and Registration department, twisted irrigation tenders et al all are dependent on the IT department for digital backbone which means the buck stops at IT Minister so KTR should be removed from the ministry.

A party delegation led by the party chief is also scheduled to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to present a memorandum on demands made and urging her intervention on Saturday. Task force included former TSPSC member Ch. Vittal, ex-IAS officer R. Chandravadan, former MP B. Narasiah Goud, general secretaries D. Pradeep Kumar, G. Premender Reddy, woman’s wing national policy research convenor Karuna Gopal, and SC cell national secretary S. Kumar.