Bandi Sanjay Kumar sees a conspiracy to check rise of BJP in TS

Party president urged party cadre to make Amit Shah meeting in Khammam on June 15 and J. P. Nadda meeting at Nagarkurnool on June 25 a success

June 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Friday, accused the BRS, the Congress Party and section of the media of with ‘conspiring’ against the party, especially after the recent Karnataka elections to keep a check on its rising popularity among the people.

“We need not bother about disinformation being spread against the party. In anycase, it will have no effect on the poll prospects as it has been decided we will fight it alone. We will win the forthcoming elections and form the government,” he told partymen at a preparatory meeting for the proposed public meetings scheduled to be conducted later this month in the State, which are to be addressed by national leaders.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Khammam on June 15 and BJP national president J. P. Nadda at Nagarkurnool on June 25. “There is already fear in the hearts of the Opposition about the meeting after we had successfully held the unemployed youth march. We are also planning to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a public meeting at Kothagudem,” he disclosed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar urged the cadre to work hard to make the meetings a success and give a fitting reply to those claiming the party has no presence in the district. He said the “political temperature is heating up” with the people looking up to the BJP as an alternative since the Congress Party has lost its mooring across the country while the Communist parties are cosying upto the BRS even after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had ‘insulted’ them.

The party president questioned the contribution of the local BRS leaders to the developments in the district and welfare of the people, including construction of two-bedroom houses. KCR had not kept his promises of developing the Bhadradri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple after announcing ₹100 crore, ₹1,000 crore flood embankment to save the town during floods and new houses for the evacuated people. The BJP chief also told them to propagate the successful development and welfare programmes of the Modi government in the last nine years to each and every household.

