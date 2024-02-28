GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bandi Sanjay Kumar denies making derogatory remarks

February 28, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HUSNABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

A file photo of BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, denied that he had made any derogatory remarks against Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s mother during his Prajahitha padayatra in Koheda of Siddipet Assembly segment on Monday.

Speaking at a roadside meeting in Husnabad on the second day of his padayatra in the segment on Tuesday afternoon, he said, “I offer padabhivandanam to Mr. Prabhakar’s mother. I did not utter a single word against her in my speech.”

“I have criticised those who questioned about Lord Rama’s birthplace in Ayodhya,” he said, and alleged that that the Congress cadre were trying to foment trouble and obstruct his Prajahitha padayatra.

He claimed that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has spent ₹660 crore on Elkaturthy-Siddipet road works and development of roads in Husnabad. The Central government also sanctioned ₹191 crore for sapling plantation in the segment.

While the BRS government landed Telangana into a debt burden of ₹5 lakh crore, the Congress government, in just two months of its tenure, took ₹10,000 crore loan, he charged.

BJP leaders B. Sriram Chakravarthy and others accompanied Mr. Sanjay in the padayatra.

Meanwhile, a large posse of police personnel was deployed at Prajahitha Yatra camp in Kothakonda village to prevent untoward incidents.

