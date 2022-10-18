Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands resignation of turncoat MLAs

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with party senior leaders interacting with women as part of election campaign at Yaragandlapally village in Nalgonda District on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to make the 12 Opposition MLAs who jumped into TRS to resign and contest the elections while addressing the public meeting at Marriguda on Tuesday as part of the campaign for the Munugode byelection.

“KCR has neither released funds nor has given appointment to K. Rajgopal Reddy forcing him to quit, join our party and enforce the bypoll. It made the Chief Minister come running to the people and even become in charge of a village here,” he told the gathering.

The government has now formed a new mandal and funds are coming for the shepherds and others thanks to the bypoll. “Rajgopal Reddy has been helping the poor in need and now to defeat him the entire government is here like never before,” he claimed.

The BJP leader demanded the TRS government to explain on funds disbursal, two-bedroom housing, Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, three acre land to the Dalits and stipend for the unemployed in the last eight years. In this context, he accused the Congress and Communist parties of playing second fiddle to the TRS and urged the people to vote for the BJP to replicate the victories in Dubbaka, GHMC and Huzurabad. Former MPs A.P. Jitender Reddy, K. Vishweshwar Reddy and others were present.