Bandi Sanjay irked over ‘poor maintenance’ of residential school

Published - September 19, 2024 11:00 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar was irked at the staff of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Marrimadla village in Rajanna Sircilla district, when students complained about ‘poor quality’ of rice being served to them at the mess.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar visited the EMRS in Konaraopet mandal, along with Rajanna Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, on Thursday. He expressed his dismay over the poor maintenance of toilets at the residential school.

He laid the foundation stone for construction of the toilet at an estimated cost of ₹16 lakh at the residential school.

The BJP leader asked the officials concerned to conduct surprise inspections to ensure quality food and proper maintenance of the residential school.

He said that the government is spending ₹1.09 lakh per student to impart quality education to tribal children and promote sports, cultural and skill development activities for the benefit of students.

Later, he visited another EMRS at Dumala village in Yellareddypet mandal.

