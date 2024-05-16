ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay holds get-together of BJP cadres from across the State in Karimnagar

Updated - May 16, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 01:10 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat Bandi Sanjay Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP national general secretary and the party candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a get-together of the party cadres from booth level to the State level at a private function hall in Karimnagar on Wednesday night.

The get-together event comes in the aftermath of the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Sanjay contested from the high-profile Karimnagar seat seeking re-election from the key constituency in north Telangana.

According to party sources, Adilabad MLA Payal Shanker, the party candidates from Peddapalli and Warangal constituencies Gomasa Srinivas and Aroori Ramesh were among those who attended the event. Scores of BJP cadres from various parts of the State mainly from north Telangana attended the get-together. Speakers at the get-together exuded confidence that Mr. Sanjay will emerge triumphant from Karimnagar constituency with a huge margin for the second time in a row.





