Bandi Sanjay hogs the limelight with fiery jibes at KCR in front of PM Modi

A philosophical Bandi Sanjay — who told Bharatiya Janata Party workers a few days ago that he may not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit — clearly caught the attention of the Prime Minister at the meeting in Warangal on Saturday as he turned emotional, and also bit fiery, training his guns on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS rule in Telangana.

Though the Prime Minister may not have entirely followed the BJP State chief’s speech in Telugu, he basked in the cheers from the crowd every time Mr. Sanjay criticised the BRS government.

Retorting to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s jibe at Mr. Modi — the Minister said: “With what face you will come to Telangana?” — Mr. Sanjay repeatedly referred to it while explaining how PM Modi had come to Telangana to launch developmental programmes worth thousands of crores.

The Karimnagar MP continued to take digs at the BRS, saying Mr. Modi had come with a “development face” while Mr. Rao avoided the meeting as he had no face to see the development carried out by the BJP government. The crowds roared every time he repeated the ‘face’ expression.

Mr. Sanjay asked how long KCR would avoid the PM’s visit citing COVID and other reasons. “If he was really interested in Telangana’s development, the Chief Minister should have participated in Prime Minister’s programme and sought additional funds,” he said.

When he asked the crowd to stand and raise slogans in favour of Mr. Modi, all the leaders on the dais joined in as they got to their feet and clapped.

Union Tourism Minister and newly appointed BJP Telangana chief G. Kishan Reddy, who spoke after Mr. Sanjay, also took the same line while targeting the Chief Minister. Ridiculing the boycott of the BRS party, he said Telangana people were waiting to boycott the BRS in the next elections.

“If there was anyone to be boycotted in Telangana, KCR’s family should be the first,” he argued.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said people would boycott the BRS for ensuring the growth of a ‘communal’ AIMIM, whereas youngsters and farmers would boycott the BRS government for its ‘failed’ promises. He said the BJP would continue to fight the ‘family rule’ of the BRS.

Taking objection to the rumour that the BJP and the BRS were working together, Mr. Reddy said the Congress and the BRS were natural allies. “We will fight both the parties,” he said.

Huzurabad MLA and Election Management Committee Chairman Eatala Rajender emphasised that the BJP and the BRS were not secret allies as was being propagated, and accused the media of spreading this “false news”. He said the BJP was bound to come to power in Telangana after the next elections.