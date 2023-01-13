ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay has no existence without lashing out at KCR: BRS MLA

January 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Kollapur Beeram Harshavaradhan Reddy has allged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were trying to mislead people by speaking blatant lies and they were targeting Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao as they have no existence without it.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said BJP state president Bandi Sanjay had spoken lies without having any knowledge about the funds being spent by the State Government on villages. He stated that no other BJP-ruled State in the country was spending funds on villages as the BRS Government was doing in Telangana.

He sought to know why Mr. Sanjay did not ask for information in Parliament about the debt of Telangana and observed that he would have come to an understanding had he tried to know facts about the debt of Telangana and that of the Centre. He also questioned Mr. Sanjay to explain to people he role of BJP in the development of Telangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Harsavardhan Reddy alleged that the target of BJP appeared to be creating hurdles in the development of Telangana. The BJP leaders were unable to digest the spree of employment notifications being issued by the State Government and they were unable to see the reality of the Centre showering praises on State Govenrment schemes and giving awards for several achievements in the implementation of various programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US