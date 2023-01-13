Bandi Sanjay has no existence without lashing out at KCR: BRS MLA

January 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Kollapur Beeram Harshavaradhan Reddy has allged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were trying to mislead people by speaking blatant lies and they were targeting Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao as they have no existence without it.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said BJP state president Bandi Sanjay had spoken lies without having any knowledge about the funds being spent by the State Government on villages. He stated that no other BJP-ruled State in the country was spending funds on villages as the BRS Government was doing in Telangana.

He sought to know why Mr. Sanjay did not ask for information in Parliament about the debt of Telangana and observed that he would have come to an understanding had he tried to know facts about the debt of Telangana and that of the Centre. He also questioned Mr. Sanjay to explain to people he role of BJP in the development of Telangana.

Mr. Harsavardhan Reddy alleged that the target of BJP appeared to be creating hurdles in the development of Telangana. The BJP leaders were unable to digest the spree of employment notifications being issued by the State Government and they were unable to see the reality of the Centre showering praises on State Govenrment schemes and giving awards for several achievements in the implementation of various programmes.