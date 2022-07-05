Bandi Sanjay gets a standing ovation

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar got a standing ovation from his fellow partymen at the state level office bearers, district in-charges and national executive committee members meeting for successful conduct of the recent national level meetings and also the Parade Grounds public meeting on Tuesday.

“We estimate that about 6.5 lakh people had come for the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ but not even half could make it to the venue as they were stuck outside the city due to closed roads and heavy traffic. There was at least 2-km-long jam after the meeting,” said general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar at a press conference.

He went on: “This has been the biggest one among all the national executive committee meetings and everyone thanked the party cadre from the booth level and the national leadership from the Prime Minister to his Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers and others for having accepted our invitation.”

Mr. Sanjay Kumar disclosed at the meeting that Mr. Modi has appreciated the effort put in by every party workers for success of the meetings and wanted him to convey his personal thanks to each one of them. “Very rarely the Prime Minister shows his emotions but this time he was extremely pleased with the love and affection showered by people of Telangana as such gatherings are rarely seen even in party ruled states,” he said,

The general secretary informed that 35 panels went into each and every aspect of hosting the meeting like accommodation, transport, logistics and the like for the national level meetings of the leadership. And, also in making use of a dozen special trains and 1,500 buses to ferry people to the Parade Grounds.

“Never before 15 huge tents with protective German made covers were built for a public meeting to ensure the people are not inconvenienced by rain,” he claimed. National president J. P. Nadda too patted the TS party unit for the arrangements as “he initially wondered if we were taking too much of effort in hosting both the national level meetings and also the ‘public meeting’, added Mr. Kumar.