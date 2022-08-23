Bandi Sanjay flays KCR for ‘attention diversion tactics’ after disruption of his Praja Sangrama Yatra

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay, who was arrested earlier in the day, demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao respond to allegations of the TRS regime’s involvement in the Delhi liquor scam

P. Sridhar KARIMNAGAR
August 23, 2022 17:03 IST

File picture of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

BJP State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay slammed the ruling TRS dispensation charging it with trying to disrupt his Praja Sangrama Yatra to divert public attention from the serious charges that the family of the persons at the helm in the TRS regime was involved in the Delhi liquor scam.

Mr. Sanjay reiterated his demand that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should immediately respond to these grave charges as people of Telangana are waiting for his response to these allegations.

He was speaking to mediapersons at his residence on Tuesday afternoon after being taken into preventive custody and brought to his home in Karimnagar by the police from Pamunuru in Jangaon district earlier today.

Arrested ‘without reason’

“The police have arrested me today, the 21st day of the Praja Sangrama Yatra, at Pamunuru without citing any specific reason despite our peaceful padayatra,” he said, adding that the BJP cadres were maintaining restraint in spite of the provocative acts of the TRS cadres.

“They (TRS activists) removed our party banners and cutouts in various villages to be covered by our padayatra in the erstwhile composite Warangal district,” said Mr. Sanjay.

He alleged that the persons at the helm in the State were afraid of exposure of their scams during the Praja Sangrama Yatra. They are hell bent on disrupting the padayatra to avoid discussion on the liquor scam in the public domain, he further charged.

The shady liquor deals in Punjab and Telangana will also come to the fore soon, he said, adding that the law will take its own course.

He said he would resume the padayatra from where it was disrupted in Jangaon district and spearhead the foot march with renewed vigour.

BJP national president J. P. Nadda will address the public meeting slated to be held in Warangal on August 27.

