Bandi Sanjay demands that VRAs’ grievances be addressed

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday demanded that the government immediately address the concerns of the village revenue assistants or face intensification of their agitation, with his party lending total support towards their cause.

Strongly condemning the police lathicharge on the VRAs performing ‘Bathukamma’ at the Indira Park Dharna Chowk to highlight their grievances, the BJP president pointed out that the TRS regime had actively promoted the festivities to highlight the cause of Telangana and its identity during the agitation for the separate State and wondered how it could have led to law and order problems.

Women employees have been targetted and taken to the police station at midnight against the norms, he charged in a statement to the media and accused the government of turning a blind eye to the 79-day-old agitation.

The Karimnagar MP pointed that Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao had recently assured the VRAs that their grievances will be addressed in a few days but there has been no action and even Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise on the floor of the Assembly has not been fulfilled.

Meanwhile, former Minister Eatala Rajender criticised the Minister Malla Reddy for consuming alcohol in public and brazenly defending the same forgetting the official position he holds. “What is the message the TRS party wants to convey to the people across the State and the country at large? Is it not blatant violation of the constitutional norms,” he questioned during election campaign for the Munugode bypoll.

The Huzurabad MLA, declaring his complete support to party candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy, claimed he had advised the latter to resign and contest from the BJP party for the sake of ‘self-respect’ and it was the only way to honour the people of the constituency since the ruling party does not want any Opposition in the Assembly. To those questioning change in party loyalties, Mr. Rajender asked why this question was not asked when 12 Congress MLAs were taken into the TRS.