ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay demands procurement of rain-soaked paddy

April 22, 2024 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Mr. Sanjay visited the agricultural fields of several farmers whose harvested paddy got soaked in the untimely rains at Veernapalli in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday afternoon.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay examining the rain-soaked paddy at Veernapalli mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay has demanded that the State government immediately purchase the rain-soaked paddy from farmers who have been hit hard by the unseasonal rain that lashed parts of undivided Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State over the past two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay, the sitting Karimnagar MP, visited the agricultural fields of several farmers whose harvested paddy got soaked in the untimely rains at Veernapalli in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after interacting with aggrieved farmers, Mr. Sanjay alleged that lack of proper arrangements at the paddy procurement centres and laxity of the government resulted in damage to the harvested paddy of the farmers due to unseasonal rains.

He alleged that the Congress government was following in the footsteps of the previous BRS government in terms of making hollow promises, leaving the farmers in dire straits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He accused the Congress government of failing to provide ₹500 bonus per quintal of paddy and waive farm loans up to ₹2 lakh as promised to farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US