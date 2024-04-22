GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bandi Sanjay demands procurement of rain-soaked paddy

Mr. Sanjay visited the agricultural fields of several farmers whose harvested paddy got soaked in the untimely rains at Veernapalli in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday afternoon.

April 22, 2024 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay examining the rain-soaked paddy at Veernapalli mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay examining the rain-soaked paddy at Veernapalli mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay has demanded that the State government immediately purchase the rain-soaked paddy from farmers who have been hit hard by the unseasonal rain that lashed parts of undivided Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State over the past two days.

Mr. Sanjay, the sitting Karimnagar MP, visited the agricultural fields of several farmers whose harvested paddy got soaked in the untimely rains at Veernapalli in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after interacting with aggrieved farmers, Mr. Sanjay alleged that lack of proper arrangements at the paddy procurement centres and laxity of the government resulted in damage to the harvested paddy of the farmers due to unseasonal rains.

He alleged that the Congress government was following in the footsteps of the previous BRS government in terms of making hollow promises, leaving the farmers in dire straits.

He accused the Congress government of failing to provide ₹500 bonus per quintal of paddy and waive farm loans up to ₹2 lakh as promised to farmers.

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.