Bandi Sanjay demands procurement of rain-soaked paddy

April 22, 2024 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay has demanded that the State government immediately purchase the rain-soaked paddy from farmers who have been hit hard by the unseasonal rain that lashed parts of undivided Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State over the past two days.

Mr. Sanjay, the sitting Karimnagar MP, visited the agricultural fields of several farmers whose harvested paddy got soaked in the untimely rains at Veernapalli in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after interacting with aggrieved farmers, Mr. Sanjay alleged that lack of proper arrangements at the paddy procurement centres and laxity of the government resulted in damage to the harvested paddy of the farmers due to unseasonal rains.

He alleged that the Congress government was following in the footsteps of the previous BRS government in terms of making hollow promises, leaving the farmers in dire straits.

He accused the Congress government of failing to provide ₹500 bonus per quintal of paddy and waive farm loans up to ₹2 lakh as promised to farmers.