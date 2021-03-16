Bandi Sanjay demands judicial inquiry into ‘torture by police’

HYDERABAD

Alleging that Hindu Vahini activists were tortured by police officers to admit that they were responsible for recent communal violence in Bhainsa, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday sought a judicial inquiry into “police excesses” on Hindu Vahini workers.

Addressing a press conference at Bhainsa, the BJP State chief charged that young IPS officers Rajit Pawar, Rajesh, Rupesh and Ranjan used third degree methods against Hindu Vahini activists. “We will ask Central government to launch judicial inquiry into the actions of these IPS officers for subjecting BJP workers to torture using steel pins and threatening to bump them off in encounters,” Mr. Sanjay said.

A teenager, who was allegedly tortured by police, slipped into shock and got physically and psychologically traumatised, according to him. “We will approach court seeking action against police officers who tortured Hindu Vahini workers,” the BJP MP said.

Condemning the alleged torture of right wing workers, The MP charged that the police failed to properly respond when a minor girl was violated in Bhainsa. Instead of swiftly reacting to the assault on the minor, the police attempted to dilute the crime.