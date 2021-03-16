Bandi Sanjay demands judicial inquiry into ‘torture by police’

Alleging that Hindu Vahini activists were tortured by police officers to admit that they were responsible for recent communal violence in Bhainsa, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday sought a judicial inquiry into “police excesses” on Hindu Vahini workers.
Addressing a press conference at Bhainsa, the BJP State chief charged that young IPS officers Rajit Pawar, Rajesh, Rupesh and Ranjan used third degree methods against Hindu Vahini activists. “We will ask Central government to launch judicial inquiry into the actions of these IPS officers for subjecting BJP workers to torture using steel pins and threatening to bump them off in encounters,” Mr. Sanjay said.
A teenager, who was allegedly tortured by police, slipped into shock and got physically and psychologically traumatised, according to him. “We will approach court seeking action against police officers who tortured Hindu Vahini workers,” the BJP MP said.
Condemning the alleged torture of right wing workers, The MP charged that the police failed to properly respond when a minor girl was violated in Bhainsa. Instead of swiftly reacting to the assault on the minor, the police attempted to dilute the crime.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath