Bandi Sanjay demands detailed inquiry into ‘irregularities’ in utilisation of Smart City Mission funds

Welcoming the Centre’s decision to extend Smart City Mission up to March 31, 2025, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the move will pave the way for comprehensive development of Karimnagar and Warangal cities in Telangana.

In a statement, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the previous BRS government diverted the funds sanctioned under the Smart City Mission. The greed of leaders of the previous BRS dispensation for commissions from the contractors took a heavy toll on development in the two cities, he charged.

Some leaders of the ruling Congress are following in the footsteps of their predecessors in the previous regime, he alleged and demanded that a detailed inquiry be ordered into the irregularities, including diversion of Smart City Mission funds for stern action against the guilty.

He said the State government should cooperate with the Centre by promptly releasing its share of funds as matching grants to facilitate all-round development of Karimnagar and Warangal.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar earlier in the day, Mr Sanjay alleged that the ruling Congress in Telangana was exhibiting discrimination against the Assembly constituencies being represented by the BJP in the State in terms of allocation of development funds. The previous BRS government followed a similar biased approach and eventually faced the wrath of people, he said.

At Husnabad of Siddipet district, the Union Minister participated in the inauguration of the new building of Saraswathi Shishu Vidya Mandir late on Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Sanjay, an alumnus of the Karimnagar-based Saraswathi Shishu Vidya Mandir, recited a song reminiscing his school days on the occasion.

