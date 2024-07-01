GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bandi Sanjay demands detailed inquiry into ‘irregularities’ in utilisation of Smart City Mission funds

Published - July 01, 2024 03:42 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Welcoming the Centre’s decision to extend Smart City Mission up to March 31, 2025, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the move will pave the way for comprehensive development of Karimnagar and Warangal cities in Telangana.

In a statement, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the previous BRS government diverted the funds sanctioned under the Smart City Mission. The greed of leaders of the previous BRS dispensation for commissions from the contractors took a heavy toll on development in the two cities, he charged.

Some leaders of the ruling Congress are following in the footsteps of their predecessors in the previous regime, he alleged and demanded that a detailed inquiry be ordered into the irregularities, including diversion of Smart City Mission funds for stern action against the guilty.

He said the State government should cooperate with the Centre by promptly releasing its share of funds as matching grants to facilitate all-round development of Karimnagar and Warangal.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar earlier in the day, Mr Sanjay alleged that the ruling Congress in Telangana was exhibiting discrimination against the Assembly constituencies being represented by the BJP in the State in terms of allocation of development funds. The previous BRS government followed a similar biased approach and eventually faced the wrath of people, he said.

At Husnabad of Siddipet district, the Union Minister participated in the inauguration of the new building of Saraswathi Shishu Vidya Mandir late on Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Sanjay, an alumnus of the Karimnagar-based Saraswathi Shishu Vidya Mandir, recited a song reminiscing his school days on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.