Bandi Sanjay dares KCR to dethrone Modi

TRS government can fall any time, he claims

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday dared Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to dethrone the Modi government at the Centre and accused the Chief Minister of resorting “cheap talk and low level politics”.

“The TRS is after all a tiny party which can vanish within no time, and the government here can also collapse anytime as there is a chance of KCR’s own MLAs deserting him,” he claimed, in a stinging response to KCR’s criticism of Mr. Modi earlier in the day.

At a hurriedly convened press conference at the HICC-Novotel where the party is hosting the national level meetings, the Karimnagar MP demanded that the Chief Minister explain why he could not prove corruption charges against the BJP, and stated that on the contrary, it was the KCR regime which had pushed Telangana into a deep debt taking heavy loans ‘mirroring the Sri Lanka scenario’ with salaries of employees not being paid on time.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rule the country for 20 years, but your (KCR) downfall has begun, and people are tired of your callous governance and they are burdened by the recent power tariff and RTC fares hike. They are seeking TRS Mukt Telangana. We will dethrone your government, your Nizam style of administration and ensure our party is elected to power in the next elections,” he said.

Achievements

While the Modi Government had several achievements to its credit like abolition of Article 370, triple talaq bill, construction of Ram Temple, construction of toilets, houses for the poor, etc., the TRS government had not even rushed to the aid of farmers in distress refusing to pay any compensation during unseasonal rains. But the Chief Minister went all the way to Punjab to give compensation to farmers, Mr. Sanjay said.

The BJP leader charged the TRS MLAs and leaders with “indulging in all kinds of criminal activities with their alleged involvement in liquor, land and sand mafia, land grabbing, atrocities against women, drug peddling” and the likes. “The result is there is a serious breakdown in law and order and peace in the State with citizens living in fear,” he alleged.

The BJP State chief alleged that KCR had “insulted” the prestigious Presidential elections by putting up flexis and conducting rallies as it is was some “municipal or sarpanch election”.