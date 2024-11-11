ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay comes to the aid of a woman stuck under a lorry

Published - November 11, 2024 04:19 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The woman, identified as Divya Sri of Kalleda village in Manakondur mandal, was stuck under the lorry with bleeding injuries. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s timely intervention helped save the life of a road accident victim near Huzurabad in Karimnagar district on Monday (November 11, 2024).

According to sources, the Union Minister noticed a woman stuck under a lorry with bleeding injuries on the outskirts of Huzurabad en route to Mulugu. He was on his way to Mulugu to attend a review meeting with the officials.

He immediately stopped his convoy and oversaw the rescue operation by some local youth on the busy Karimnagar-Warangal section of the NH-563.

The injured woman, identified as Divya Sri of Kalleda village in Manakondur mandal, was rescued and shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar for emergency medical care.

Mr. Sanjay spoke to the doctors and offered to bear the medical expenses of the injured woman.

