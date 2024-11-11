 />
Bandi Sanjay comes to the aid of a woman stuck under a lorry

Published - November 11, 2024 04:19 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
The woman, identified as Divya Sri of Kalleda village in Manakondur mandal, was stuck under the lorry with bleeding injuries.

The woman, identified as Divya Sri of Kalleda village in Manakondur mandal, was stuck under the lorry with bleeding injuries. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s timely intervention helped save the life of a road accident victim near Huzurabad in Karimnagar district on Monday (November 11, 2024).

According to sources, the Union Minister noticed a woman stuck under a lorry with bleeding injuries on the outskirts of Huzurabad en route to Mulugu. He was on his way to Mulugu to attend a review meeting with the officials.

He immediately stopped his convoy and oversaw the rescue operation by some local youth on the busy Karimnagar-Warangal section of the NH-563.

The injured woman, identified as Divya Sri of Kalleda village in Manakondur mandal, was rescued and shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar for emergency medical care.

Mr. Sanjay spoke to the doctors and offered to bear the medical expenses of the injured woman.

Published - November 11, 2024 04:19 pm IST

