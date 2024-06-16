Bandi Sanjay asks police to act tough on Medak rioters

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday called upon top police officials in the State to investigate the communal incidents in Medak over the past couple of days and told them to act impartially against the culprits responsible for the violent incidents.

The Minister sought details of the incidents and said those responsible for breaking the law and vitiating communal amity will have to be dealt with severely. The police should stand by the victims affected by the violence and not hesitate to act against those involved in the anti-social activities.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, also the Karimnagar MP, said the police should not foist cases on the innocent or inconvenience them. The town will return to normalcy depending on how effectively the police handle the issue, he said, according to a press release.

‘Call ex-Minister for questioning’

In a separate press conference, former MLA and BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar called upon the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission, probing the power purchase agreements during the BRS government, to be thorough by calling the then Minister for Power G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, current Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleague N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Minister P. Jana Reddy for questioning.

He told media persons at the party office that the Congress leaders had made several allegations when in Opposition against the pacts, and the time has come to provide proof for the same to pull up the regime of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BJP leader said he had met several Union Ministers during his recent trip to New Delhi, including Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. He accused the Congress government of sanctioning advance bills to contractors despite the financial crunch and said he was ready for a public debate on the issue.

He advised the Chief Minister to focus on governance and on implementing the guarantees promised during the elections instead of “politicking” by holding comprehensive reviews of all the departments.

