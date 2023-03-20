Bandi Sanjay accuses Telangana govt. of lethargy in rushing to farmers’ aid

March 20, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP has urged Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps for agriculture damage assessment across the State due to the recent hailstorms on a war footing and also ensure speedy implementation of farm insurance scheme on Monday.

In an official communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media on Monday, party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has charged the administration of being lethargic in rushing to the rescue of farmers who have suffered losses on account of the unseasonal rain in several districts.

The Karimnagar MP has estimated crop loss on five lakh acres in 13 districts out of the 73 lakh acres under cultivation in the current Yasangi season. It includes 55 lakh acres of paddy, 6.50 lakh acres maize, 3.65 lakh acres chickpea and 2.50 lakh acres groundnut. About 40,000 acres of mango orchards, mostly run by the tenant farmers, have been damaged too, and chilli farmers have suffered losses too, he claimed.

A Ministers’ team had visited only Vikarabad district to check damage to the crops, he charged and urged KCR not to wait for any committee report before initiating measures to help farmers.

The BRS government has failed to bring out an alternative farm insurance scheme in place of the PM farm insurance scheme despite making the promise four years ago, along with the assurance of supply of free seeds and fertilizers, he said.

Mr.Sanjay Kumar said implementing the alternative farm insurance scheme would provide succour to the farmers, even as he accused the government of not implementing the Centre’s scheme as it was worried about the latter getting credit for it.

The government should get ready to provide the necessary inputs like ‘Rythu Bandhu’, seeds and fertilizers to support the farmers during this monsoon besides providing marketing support for the produce, he said.

The BJP leader also flayed the government for ignoring an estimated 14 lakh tenant farmers. “Denying them any kind of financial assistance or subsidy is unjust and unfair. The government should come up with a plan to help them,” he added.