Bandi Sanjay accuses Congress govt. of targeting only a particular community in Musi Riverbed leaving others

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the State government was all set to target the homes of a particular community under the guise of the Musi river beautification project, while it lacked courage to take action against another community that had encroached upon the riverbed.

Speaking to the media at Bandlaguda Jagir, the BJP senior leader claimed that the Congress government was orchestrating demolitions in the name of development while sparing influential groups. He alleged that while the Congress was going to demolish the homes of poor people, particularly in areas like Chaderghat and Langar Houz, structures built by followers of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi would remain untouched. “Do they dare to demolish the illegal structures built by Owaisi’s followers?” Mr. Sanjay Kumar asked.

Referring to previous promises made about the river’s beautification, he criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for its inaction over the past decades. “We have heard about the Musi beautification for the last 30 years. Funds have been brought in from Japan, Jamaica and other places, but the situation remains unchanged. The same polluted Musi, the same unfulfilled promises. Now, the Congress is ready to put Hyderabad’s poor through more suffering with its plans,” he added.

In addition to the demolitions, Mr. Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress government’s failures, highlighting its inability to implement the six guarantees and the delays in paying bills to former Sarpanches. He claimed that the State’s economy had suffered severely under BRS rule and was being further damaged by the actions of HYDRAA, which had put the real estate sector in limbo.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar announced plans to organise a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ march, involving public representatives and sarpanches after local body elections to pressure the State government into releasing pending bills to former sarpanches and other representatives.