Bandi Sanjay accuses Congress govt. in Telangana of failing to implement six poll guarantees, dares Rahul Gandhi to hold padayatra on poll promises

Published - November 06, 2024 01:08 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar laying the foundation stone for a vegetable market and other development works in Rudrangi village of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar laying the foundation stone for a vegetable market and other development works in Rudrangi village of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of misleading people in Karnataka and Telangana with empty promises and attempting to lure voters in poll-bound Maharashtra with false promises and advertisements.

Mr. Sanjay trained his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that the latter promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power in Telangana but “failed” to fulfil poll promises.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating various development works in Rudrangi of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday, the Union Minister came down heavily on Mr. Gandhi: “Does he have the courage to answer on the six poll guarantees or conduct a padayatra in Telangana on these promises? He should come to Telangana only after addressing the assurances given to the public.”

He further accused Telangana Congress of issuing full-page advertisements in poll-bound Maharashtra claiming to have implemented the six guarantees and waived farm loans in Telangana. The Congress is misusing Telangana’s funds for Maharashtra elections, he alleged.

Referring to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s upcoming ‘Musi River Padayatra’, he said, “I visited the Musi River as part of my padayatra and saw first-hand the toxic waters flowing. The people of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district suffer terribly due to this, struggling for even drinking water.”

He said the BJP has long been demanding the cleansing of Musi river, but without demolishing poor people’s homes. “The Congress is using the project as an excuse to increase its budget to ₹1.5 lakh crore and earn commissions,” he charged.

