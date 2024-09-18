Bandi Sanjay accuses Congress government of denying funds to Saraswathi Sishu Mandir Vidyalayas

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday praised the role of Saraswathi Sishu Mandir Vidyalayas in teaching Indian values, rich culture and traditions as part of holistic education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating the new hostel block at Sri Vidyaranya Avasa Vidyalayam in Jammikunta, the Union Minister said Sishu Mandir Vidyalayas continue to propagate the great Indian culture and impart quality education in this era of corporatisation of education.

He alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was allocating funds to madrasas and denying funds to Sishu Mandir Vidyalayas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of teacher posts are lying vacant in government schools across the State and many State-run schools are grappling with deplorable conditions, he charged.

He said the Saraswathi Sishu Mandir school was set up in Jammikunta in 1973.

The school has produced many distinguished alumni, including noted doctors, teachers and engineers over the years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.