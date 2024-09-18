GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bandi Sanjay accuses Congress government of denying funds to Saraswathi Sishu Mandir Vidyalayas

Published - September 18, 2024 09:01 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday praised the role of Saraswathi Sishu Mandir Vidyalayas in teaching Indian values, rich culture and traditions as part of holistic education.

Speaking after inaugurating the new hostel block at Sri Vidyaranya Avasa Vidyalayam in Jammikunta, the Union Minister said Sishu Mandir Vidyalayas continue to propagate the great Indian culture and impart quality education in this era of corporatisation of education.

He alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was allocating funds to madrasas and denying funds to Sishu Mandir Vidyalayas.

Thousands of teacher posts are lying vacant in government schools across the State and many State-run schools are grappling with deplorable conditions, he charged.

He said the Saraswathi Sishu Mandir school was set up in Jammikunta in 1973.

The school has produced many distinguished alumni, including noted doctors, teachers and engineers over the years.

