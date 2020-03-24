Bandi releases ₹ 50 lakh from MPLADS

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced ₹ 50 lakh from his MPLADS for tackling the COVID-19 in his Karimnagar parliament constituency. In a letter addressed to Collector K Shashanka, the MP informed the Collector to utilise his MPLADS funds to the tune of ₹ 50 lakh for the purchase of medicines and providing other basic requirements to fight against the deadly virus in his constituency.