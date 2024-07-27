Bandi rebuts Congress, BRS criticism of Modi-led NDA govt. over Budget allocations

Strongly condemning the allegations against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the budgetary allocations to Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that both the Congress and BRS were conspiring to defame BJP, unable to digest the BJP’s rise in the State.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Saturday, he said that the Modi-led NDA government is committed to the all round development of Telangana. He claimed that the Central government allocated ₹10 lakh crore to Telangana over the past 10 years.

The Centre had spent ₹6.75 lakh crore of tax devolution to implement various Central schemes, ₹1.60 lakh crore for the procurement of rice and cotton, ₹27,000 crore for minimum support price for rice, ₹23,000 crore under employment guarantee scheme, deposited ₹9,000 crore to 35 lakh farmers under Kisan Samman Yojana, ₹3,600 crore in 1.13 lakh crore Jan Dhan accounts, distributed rice to 1.91 crore lakh people under Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and among other initiatives.

He added that other notable Centre’s development initiatives included allocation of Rs 1.15 lakh crore for roads construction, construction of 4,000 km of roads under the Rural Sadak Yojana by spending ₹1,100 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for national highways and railway lines with an expenditure of ₹56,000 crore during his visit to Adilabad in March this year. During his visit to Sangareddy, the Prime Minister laid foundation stones for a slew of development works worth ₹6,800 crore and dedicated new railway projects including new rail routes connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet.

These initiatives are aimed at boosting Telangana’s economic growth and creating job opportunities, he said, listing out other initiatives such as allocation of Rs 2,170 crore for the Hasan-Charlapalli LPG pipeline gas project, Rs 2,460 crore for Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam corridor works and setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district among others.

He accused the BRS working president K T Rama Rao of violating the temple dress code and hurting the sentiments of the devotees during his visit to the historic Sri Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram on Friday.

He criticised the ruling Congress dispensation for boycotting the crucial NITI Aayog governing council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.