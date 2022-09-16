Bandi promises funds from Centre for Cantonment

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP TS unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday vowed to bring “₹700 crore” from the Centre for the development of the Secunderabad Cantonment if his party is elected to power in the next elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Marredpally during his ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ – fourth stage, in the twin cities, he blamed the TRS government for the lack of improvement of civic amenities in the area whether it is roads, sewerage or drinking water.

“Doesn’t Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao consider Cantonment is part of the country? Do people living here belong to Pakistan or Bangladesh? Why does he ignore the problems here? None of the welfare schemes of the Modi Government is implemented here. I will take the responsibility to get adequate funds to develop this area,” he assured the people.

“KCR owes money to the Cantonment Board and wants to shift the civic problems here onto the Centre as he has no chance of taking over land here. Why does he deny providing adequate drinking water to people living here when not even half of the demand is being met through the Water Board,” he questioned.

The BJP leader explained that he was taking up the ‘padayatra’ on the direction of the Prime Minister to understand the woes of the common people and inform the people about the various welfare and development schemes of the Modi Government at the Centre “which was not being allowed to be implemented here by the state government”.

He claimed that the state government owed dues to the Cantonment Board and stated that while the Centre had sanctioned over two lakh houses, the Chief Minister had not expedited the work. “I had already promised to get another five lakh houses from the Centre but there is no response,” charged Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

The TRS government had taken up the ‘National Integration Day’ celebrations on Saturday only because the BJP Government at the Centre had decided to celebrate the ‘Liberation Day’, he said.