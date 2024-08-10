Bandi predicts KTR’s arrest for ‘involvement in corruption’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar predicted the arrest of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his “involvement in large-scale corruption and atrocities” under the BRS regime.

He dismissed recent reports of discussions between BJP and BRS for merger as fake news, and termed the BRS as an outdated party that is no longer relevant in the current political landscape.

During an informal interaction with the media at the BJP State office on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar accused KTR of causing anarchy and corruption during the 10-year BRS rule. “KTR had harassed BJP activists, including him, leading to their subsequent imprisonment, which no one has forgotten. KTR will soon face legal action, potentially leading to his imprisonment,” he said.

Bail to AAP leaders

Addressing the issue of bail granted to AAP leaders in the Delhi liquor scam, Mr. Sanjay Kumar denied the role of the Central Government in court decisions, specifically citing the example of bail to Manish Sisodia.

The Union Minister criticised the Telangana Government for not releasing funds to Gram Panchayats. He said that even the Panchayats that had unanimously elected their Sarpanches had not received funds despite the Central Government’s support.

He added that the upcoming local body elections would be a contest between BJP and Congress, with the BJP committed to ensuring the development of Panchayats regardless of the party in power. He also defended Mr. Revanth Reddy’s visit to the USA, and dismissed allegations that the tour was aimed at benefiting the CM’s brother.