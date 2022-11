November 16, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The fifth phase of TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is likely to start from the month-end from Basara in Mudhole constituency. “We are more enthused and determined after the Munugode bypoll. The loss has given us fresh energy. We got fantastic response from people in the last four walkathon legs and am sure they are aware which party is with them. We will finalise the programme soon,” he said on Wednesday.

