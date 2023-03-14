ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi offers to appear before Women’s Commission on March 18

March 14, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed his inability to appear before the TS Commission for Women for his remarks on MLC K. Kavitha on March 15 in view of the ongoing Parliament budget session in Delhi. But, he offered to meet the Commission on March 18 (Saturday) at any convenient time. He also requested that necessary material be provided prior to the date of the appearance so that he would be in a better position to give any explanation, said the letter to the secretary of TSCW and released to the media on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US