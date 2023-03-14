HamberMenu
Bandi offers to appear before Women’s Commission on March 18

March 14, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed his inability to appear before the TS Commission for Women for his remarks on MLC K. Kavitha on March 15 in view of the ongoing Parliament budget session in Delhi. But, he offered to meet the Commission on March 18 (Saturday) at any convenient time. He also requested that necessary material be provided prior to the date of the appearance so that he would be in a better position to give any explanation, said the letter to the secretary of TSCW and released to the media on Tuesday.

