Bandi not co-operating with police in SSC paper leak case: AG

April 10, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Advocate General B.S. Prasad on Monday said in Telangana High Court that Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay of Bharatiya Janata Party was not co-operating with the police in the probe pertaining to leakage of SSC Hindi question paper.

He was presenting his arguments before Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan in the writ petition filed by Mr. Sanjay seeking to quash the docket order issued by a local court in Hanamkonda remanding him in judicial custody in the question paper leakage case.

While stating that the MP’s petition had become infructuous since he was already out on bail in the case, the AG said the MP was not co-operating with the police in handing over the mobile phone which he had used before leakage of question paper.

Delay in handing over the phone to the investigators might result in destruction of the evidence and thus help the culprits evade punishment, the AG said. Agreeing with the AG’s contentions, the CJ said nothing remained in the petition filed by the MP. The matter was posted to April 21 for next hearing.