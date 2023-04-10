HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bandi not co-operating with police in SSC paper leak case: AG

April 10, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Advocate General B.S. Prasad on Monday said in Telangana High Court that Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay of Bharatiya Janata Party was not co-operating with the police in the probe pertaining to leakage of SSC Hindi question paper.

He was presenting his arguments before Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan in the writ petition filed by Mr. Sanjay seeking to quash the docket order issued by a local court in Hanamkonda remanding him in judicial custody in the question paper leakage case.

While stating that the MP’s petition had become infructuous since he was already out on bail in the case, the AG said the MP was not co-operating with the police in handing over the mobile phone which he had used before leakage of question paper.

Delay in handing over the phone to the investigators might result in destruction of the evidence and thus help the culprits evade punishment, the AG said. Agreeing with the AG’s contentions, the CJ said nothing remained in the petition filed by the MP. The matter was posted to April 21 for next hearing.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.