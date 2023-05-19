Bandi meets party central leaders in New Delhi

May 19, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is currently in New Delhi and has met Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders of the party to explain the prevailing political situation in the State and preparedness of the party for the elections scheduled towards the year-end.

Party sources said the party chief’s visit to the nation’s capital was as per original schedule of attending a national OBC meeting but had used the opportunity to have a meeting with the central leadership.

The Karimnagar MP was also reported to have pressed for lifting the suspension on T. Raja Singh at the earliest with the polls just a few months away. His visit and meetings come in the backdrop of former Minister Eatala Rajender meeting national leaders and presenting his point of view about the party’s prospects and the way forward.

The Huzurabad MLA was reported to have made it clear to them that he was not the kind to shift loyalties or parties at the drop of the hat but made a few suggestions on improving the party’s prospects.

In a separate issue, Mr. Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao halt the real estate activities on assigned lands belonging to the Dalits and Scheduled Tribes and take steps to protect them.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, the party chief said it was criminal to encourage real estate activity on the lands assigned to weaker sections and accused the government of dragging its feet on giving them land papers.

Meanwhile, at a press conference at the state office, former MP B. Narasiah Goud demanded that the government call for an Assembly session to pass legislation on BC sub-plan and provide it legal sanctity. The Government should also grant ₹10 lakh to BC artisans and claimed that the communities concerned involved in various occupations were not ready for crumbs of ₹1 lakh each. “There are 1.60 crore BCs in TS and the BRS had come to power based on their support. We or any other section is not ready to believe any of the promises made anymore,” he said.