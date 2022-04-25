Bandi indisposed but to continue walkathon

An indisposed State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will continue his ongoing second phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ despite doctors advice to halt the programme for a few days for him to recover.

Having walked for 12 days in blazing hot sun and addressing meetings throughout his walkathon, the BJP leader is reported to be suffering from extreme dehydration and related issues.

Early in the morning, there was speculation about the programme being suspended for a couple of days but towards the evening, the party spokesperson denied any such step and said that Mr. Sanjay Kumar will continue his scheduled programme.