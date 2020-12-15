Bandi has questions for KCR

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not bother to meet or greet the protesting farmers in Delhi during his recent visit after participating in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ to shed “crocodile tears” for the farmers’ welfare on Tuesday.
“KCR only wanted to divert the people’s attention from the BJP’s victorious performance in the GHMC polls. He is all fire and brimstone here but bows down in Delhi,” he ridiculed referring to the CM’s recent visit to the capital and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP leader, addressing a training programme for cadre at Ghatkesar, underscored the need to ensure that citizens of TS should be enlightened that the party was not just an alternative to the ruling TRS but was also sure to be elected to power in the next elections by defeating it.
The cadre should accommodate various sections of society, including freedom fighters and intellectuals. “We should make every effort to bring all the aggreived sections in the KCR rule come to our side. There are going to be only two political fronts here, one pro-BJP and another anti-BJP which has TRS, Majlis, Congress and even the Communist Parties in one block. This has become apparent during the recent bandh,” he maintained.
