Bandi gets legal notice from KTR

TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has sent a legal notice to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay seeking an unconditional apology within 48 hours on the allegations made against him on suicides of Intermediate students.

The notice said that a case of defamation would be filed in a court of law if no apology was made within 48 hours. The notice said that Mr. Sanjay as BJP State president and a Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar enjoyed wide reach and popularity among people. As the sitting MP, Mr. Sanjay is under an obligation to act in a bona fide manner and to conform to a high standards of integrity. But just to garner some publicity Mr. Sanjay made an attempt to falsely imply the issue of Intermediate students’ suicide to the Minister, the notice further said.

Earlier, the Minister tweeted that he would be forced to take the legal course if Mr. Sanjay doesn’t apologise on the allegations made linking students’ suicides to a company’s tabulation mistakes claim. The BJP MP claimed that the company was run by a friend of KTR and that is why the Chief Minister didn’t respond despite 27 students committing suicide.