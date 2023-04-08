ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi gets heroic welcome at Parade Grounds

April 08, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with his supporters at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar got a heroic welcome at Parade Grounds on Saturday as he arrived for Modi’s public meeting, with the cadre carrying him on their shoulders with slogans renting the air “CM CM”.

The BJP cadre vied with each other to take selfies with him as they carried him on their shoulders till the VVIP enclosure where the seating arrangements were made for the State leaders. Rajya Sabha member K. Lakshman, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, and MLAs Eatala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao were present.

Dr. Lakshman said that the Prime Minister exposed the BRS’ failures and the response from people showcased how they were vexed with the State government. He thanked Mr. Modi for announcing several projects for Telangana “despite the State government’s reluctance to cooperate”.

The huge crowd carried placards to get the PM’s attention as he was speaking. Farmers who suffered from the recent crop loss due to the rains and those who lost land due to irrigation projects also carried placards seeking justice.

