Bandi dares SIT to issue notice to him in TSPSC paper leak case

March 20, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday dared the government-appointed Special Investigation Team to issue notice to him on the TSPSC paper leak case and asserted that “there is no question of presenting any evidence to an agency which is in government’s control”.

“Does the SIT have guts to issue notice to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao for evidence since he had accused me of being involved in the paper leak,” he asked. The SITs are under government control and nothing much can be expected considering that the previous SITs formed to investigate the drug scandal, Nayeem diary, Miyapur land scam etc. could not complete the investigations and the culprits are yet to be booked, he pointed out.

In a statement, he accused the BRS government of trying to silence the Opposition and the media by issuing notices and conducting raids. “But, we are not afraid. The government’s strong-arm tactic is bound to fail and history is replete with instances where leaders adopting dictatorial attitudes have fallen and the KCR regime is going to meet the same fate,” said the BJP leader.

The MP cautioned people not to trust Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao since he has “never bothered about the party cadre or the common people” in the past nine years. His sudden love in writing an open letter to the BRS cadre is a “charade” because his family as well as his government is mired in scams, he alleged. Mr.Bandi Sanjay also announced that if the BJP is elected to power, it will announce a yearly job notification calendar like the Union Public Service Commission does.

Meanwhile, party leaders and cadre held protest demonstrations across the State demanding a probe by a High Court judge into the TSPSC question paper leak. BJP vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar took up a protest at Mallapur and demanded immediate dismissal of Mr.Rama Rao for his “failure”. The party will continue to agitate till justice is meted out to job applicants, he said.

