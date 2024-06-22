ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi dares Cong. govt. to seek CBI inquiry into SCCL scams during BRS rule

Published - June 22, 2024 03:03 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

He pointed out that the State government holds 51% stake while the Centre’s stake in the SCCL is only 49%

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar participating in a mass yoga session organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day in Karimnagar. Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday dared the Congress government to seek a CBI inquiry into the alleged scams in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) during the previous BRS government.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Friday, Mr. Sanjay alleged that people at the helm under BRS dispensation used the SCCL as an ATM for their selfish ends. The previous regime reduced the workforce of the SCCL and privatised the Tadicherla coal mine in the erstwhile undivided Karimnagar district, originally allocated to the APGENCO, he charged.

Both the BRS and the Congress leaders are spreading false propaganda against the Centre despite the categorical statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ramagundam in 2022 that SCCL wont be privatised, he said.

He pointed out that the State government holds 51% stake while the Centre’s stake in the SCCL is only 49%. “How is it possible to privatise the SCCL without the permission of the State government? Mr. Sanjay asked, rebutting the criticism of the Centre by the BRS and the Congress leaders.”

