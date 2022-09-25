Bandi creating venomous atmosphere in Telangana: Bhatti

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka addresses a press conference at Munugode.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was “spreading venom through his yatra” to divert people’s attention from the “failures of the BJP government” at the Centre.

Mr. Bhatti, who participated in the election campaign in Munugode on Sunday, spoke to the media and said that Mr. Sanjay did not have answers for rising fuel prices, unemployment in the country and the Centre’s only motive was to make a few corporates rich in the country at the cost of millions of people.

‘Modi’s only achievement’

He said that the only achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to make his friend Gautam Adani the second richest in the world when other Indians were struggling for basic needs.

“Mr. Adani, who was worth ₹50,000 crore eight years ago, has now earned ₹11 lakh crore, thanks to Mr. Modi’s continued support to him. The PM sold the country’s assets to him,” he said. Mr. Bhatti added that it was the responsibility of the people to ensure the BJP was defeated in Munugode to teach the party a lesson. “Rising prices is a huge concern and that issue will be addressed only if Mr. Modi was defeated,” he said.

Lashing out at the TRS government, he said that all that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could achieve was ₹5 lakh crore debt while failing to fulfil the promises made before the 2018 polls. Unemployment dole, waiving off farm loans, and failure in constructing double bedroom houses, had to be answered by the TRS leaders, he said, and asked farmers to question the government on lack of support price for crops and incomplete SLBC project.

He said that only the victory of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi would give a jolt to both TRS and BJP, which were “trying to fool people by creating a false enmity between them”. MLA Seethakka, former MLC Prem Sagar Rao, Ranga Reddy DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy were also present.