Bandi condemns arrest of party leaders

BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has condemned the arrest of party leaders Vivek Venkatswamy and Kamareddy district president Aruna Tara by the police and demanded their immediate release on Friday.

In a statement, he accused the police of being hand in glove with the TRS in preventing the BJP from reaching out to the people through bike rallies as the latter was worried about the growing support for the party.

Alleging that the police were harassing the BJP leaders and cadre, the Karimnagar MP said there was no question of getting scared of police cases and intimidation by TRS leaders. He warned the police officials of serious repercussions in future, if they continued to toe the TRS line.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, who flagged off the motorcycle rally in the name of “Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa” at Nancharpally in Siddipet district on Thursday, said the 10-day-long bike rallies being held across the State were meant for reassuring people of the State that the BJP would stand by them in these difficult times.

Mr. Venkatswamy was among those leaders tasked with staying in the Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district when he was stopped by the police on his way to Burgul village. TRS workers had removed BJP flags and tried to obstruct the rally, the party stated.

Earlier, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the TRS government had left the State “completely bankrupt” and pushed it into the “debt trap”. The day was not far when KCR himself would be facing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his acts of omission and commission, hence he was supporting the Congress, he claimed.

He also sought to assure the youth that the Centre would soon conduct a “mega job mela” where “thousands of unemployed would get jobs in the private companies”. “Don’t run after the government jobs; you will get better opportunities in the private sector, too,” he advised.

In a separate statement, senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy asked KCR to “drop” his plans about holding sway over national politics and take care of his career in State politics at least now. “As Ms. Droupadi Murmu has been elected next President, the CM should put a full stop to his antics in the national politics and forget about a role in them. It would be better for him to confine himself to the State as he is no match to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.